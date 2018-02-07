Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Italian Counterpart

Rome — Foreign Minister. Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Tuesday, with Italian Foreign Minister, Angelino Alfano on the sidelines of the joint responsibility and objectives conference on illegal immigration and Human Trafficking, currently on session, in Rome.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries in all domains where, Prof Ghandour said Sudan looks forward for a greater economic Italian role, in Sudan, especially, after the revocation of the US economic sanctions imposed on the country.

Prof. Ghandour has also, addressed the Joint Responsibility and Objectives Conference on Illegal Immigration and human trafficking which attended by a number of African and European Foreign Ministers, explaining Sudan's key role in combat of illegal immigration and human trafficking.