Sudan: Al-Basher Inaugurates Shaffi Factory for Iodized Salt On Wednesday

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir, will inaugurate on Wednesday the Shafi plants for the production of iodized salt in the Red Sea state.

The opening of the plant comes as a culmination of more than 12 years of efforts to promote the iodized salt industry and its impact on the health and economic benefits of Sudan, the Federal Ministry of Health said.

According to the Nutrition Department of the Federal Ministry of Health, iodine deficiency is one of the most common health problems in Sudan.