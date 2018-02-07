Tanzania: Lesotho Sends Team to Learn From Dar On Roads

A delegation of seven people from the Kingdom of Lesotho's Ministry of Public Works and Transport has come to Tanzania for a five-day study tour on output and performance-based contracting for road rehabilitation and maintenance.

The delegates include the country's Minister for Public Works and Transport, Mr Lehlohonolo Moramotse, his principal secretary, Mr Mathabate and the other officials. On arrival in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Moramotse said the team had come to Tanzania "to learn" from projects within the country's roads construction and rehabilitation so that "they can go and implement" the same in their own country.

He said they opted to come to Tanzania because it was "doing the best" in road construction and rehabilitation in Africa. "Our country is still facing challenges ... through this tour we hope to learn a lot ... to help us improve our (own) road infrastructure," he said.

The Lesotho delegates were received by officials from the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in Tanzania.

The country's deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Elias Kwandikwa said that the delegates would visit various institutions and agencies of roads construction in the country to witness how they operate and then to visit various road projects in Dar es Salaam.

"The government is focusing on investing more in road infrastructures as it is the base for any development activities that would lead to an increase in the national output," he said.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Eng Joseph Nyamhanga said the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) would give details on implementation of Performance Based Maintenance and Management of Roads (PMMR) programme in the Regions of Mwanza, Tanga and Rukwa.