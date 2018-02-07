Tanzania: Learn, Please Read More, Nurses Boss Tells His Juniors

NURSES have been advised to well use free time to 'go to college' and learn more about their profession.

The advice made by the Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Mr Gustav Moyo over the weekend during a phone interview with the 'Daily News' while commenting on the system established by the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery to offer studies of certificates, diploma and bachelors to nurses who are at work.

He encouraged nurses to use the opportunity of studies for the development of their professionalism that offered by the Aga Khan University and other colleges countrywide while stressing that with the best level of education will help in improving the system of delivery of the best health care.

"Among the challenges we face in nursing ... we're short of staff ... so we need to make proper use of our free time to improve ourselves professionally and become more competent," he advised.

Personally, he said, he used spare time to study at the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery where he also worked, thanking the institution's management for establishing a system of studies for nurses on the job to develop their skills.