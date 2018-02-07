Tanzania: Fire Fighters Pledge Better Public Service

THE Fire and Rescue Force is set to revive some 132 fire hydrants in Temeke zone which went missing during construction activities, among other reasons.

The region's Fire Commander, Assistant Superintendent Fire (ASF) Loshipay Laizer said yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the missed water resources were "seriously affecting" its operations, and that only five of the 137 hydrants were now operating.

It was during construction of staff houses that some hydrants went missing. "... for whatever reasons ... the missing hydrants must be replaced," he said.

Admitting shortage of personnel within the region, he reminded the public to "always dial 114 in case of emergency" when accidents occ