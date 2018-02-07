7 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt Will Not Ban Plastic Bottles - Environment PS

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — The Government has no intentions of banning the manufacture and use of plastic bottles.

Environment Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli says that the Ministry of Environment and Forestry is instead pursuing a take back scheme that will involve the collection of waste plastic bottles and resell for the purpose of recycling.

Sunkuli says the Ministry in partnership with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers has agreed on the modalities of the scheme.

"The two teams from the government and the private sector agree that the plastic bottles take back scheme would follow best practices as set by PETCO recycling company of South Africa," said Sunkuli.

He says the National Environmental Management Authority will by April 2018 issue a policy guideline on the plastic bottles take back scheme.

