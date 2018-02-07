Namibia: High Schools Debate Competition Launches

Windhoek — One of the importance of debates in high schools is to equip learners with critical-thinking skills, and also to give them a platform to think outside the box, says Michael Petrus, a grade 12 learner from Windhoek High School.

Petrus was speaking at the launch of the MTC/Energy 100FM High Schools Debate Competition at the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC) yesterday. "These kind of debates help young future leaders to voice their opinions in a critical way," says Petrus, adding that others' opinions keep one informed.

Themed, 'Raise your argument, not your voice', the competition is starting on March 6 until July 26 this year. Debates will be airing on Energy 100FM every Tuesday and Thursday from 14h30 to 15h30, with 24 high schools registered as contestants. The competition seeks to stimulate and advance among learners the principle of critical and creative thinking so that their academic excellence can be enhanced.

Altogether 96 learners will be debating, guided and mentored by 24 coaches, 15 volunteers and 15 judges. Three contestants will be in each team debating 51 motions including youth and education, politics, citizenships, business and economic development, gender issues, advancement of women, equality, human rights, culture, heritage justice and health. After the competition, every debater will be assigned an essay to test their writing language skills. To make it more fascinating, the Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol) learners from Yetu Yama will also be taking part in this competition.

Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, applauded the initiative as a brilliant platform to sharpen the learners' ability to put across their standpoints through rhetorical eloquence, and instilling them with self-assurance and confidence. "It teaches them the skills of researching, organising, and presenting information in a compelling fashion," says Nghipondoka.

MTC is supporting the initiative. "This cause will enable them to become less narrow-minded, consider all viewpoints to arguments, provide scope and structure to their work and practice to develop the art of public speaking," states MTC's Human Capital and Corporate Affairs chied, Tim Ekandjo.

He emphasises that debates impart on students a high-level of application, analysis, evaluation and creativity. "They come to understand what they believe about the issues that confront them around our cultures and why, not to mention the increased problem-solving abilities and overall academic performance that they stand to gain from engaging in thought-provoking debates and come up with both compelling arguments and defence stances. We hope that this will most importantly, teach the students to raise their arguments."