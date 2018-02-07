Morocco: SADR Has the Right to Demand AU Military Intervention If Morocco Rejects Peaceful Solution

Algiers — "The SADR, as a member country of the AU has the right to demand the AU military intervention if Morocco refuses the peaceful solution to Western Sahara conflict and if it rejects the direct negotiations, proposed by UN Special Envoy Horst Kohler," Sahrawi Foreign Minister, Mohamed Salem Ould Salek told a news conference he hosted at the headquarters of the Sahrawi Embassy in Algiers.

In such a case, "the AU will consider that Morocco refuses the peaceful solution to the conflict between the two member countries. Undoubtedly, the SADR, the AU, the United Nations and other countries will draw the necessary conclusions," the minister explained.

The Sahrawi FM recalled that "Morocco and the Polisario Front signed in 1991 the conflict settlement plan by engaging in direct negotiations with the legitimate representative of the Sahrawi people, under the auspices of UN former Special Envoy for Western Sahara, James Baker, and all the Special Envoys, but "backtracking discredits Morocco."

Speaking about the indirect negotiations recently initiated by Special Envoy Horst Kohler, in Berlin, to which both parties to the conflict (Polisario Front and Morocco) and the Neighbouring Countries (Algeria and Mauritania), the Sahrawi minister said that those separate meetings are part of Kohler mission to "prepare direct negotiations."

During his visit to Addis Ababa, Kohler had held meetings with other important players, notably President of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat. The UN Special Envoy also visited Kigali (Rwanda) where he met with Paul Kagame, the AU's current Chairperson.SPS