South Africa: Jacob Zuma's Exit, a Political Hyper-Drama

President Jacob Zuma is under pressure. That it's not quite going his way emerged strongly when Parliament, in an unprecedented move, postponed the State of the Nation Address with only a day to go. But it's politics, and nothing is straightforward. And so Wednesday's urgent special ANC National Executive Committee meeting set to discuss Zuma's future was cancelled late on Tuesday evening. It's a political Mexican stand-off.



Nothing is straightforward. And definitely not in an ANC that President Jacob Zuma has had at his beck and call, throughout the Nkandla debacle, the damaging March 2017 midnight Cabinet reshuffle that changed the finance portfolio leadership, the #GuptaLeaks revelations about State Capture, waning election fortunes and various court challenges, to how his administration does its governance job.

In a high-pressure political week that saw the unprecedented move by Parliament to postpone the State of the Nation Address (SONA), Wednesday's urgent extraordinary ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to discuss Zuma's exit from the Union Buildings was cancelled at the 11th hour.

Daily Maverick confirmed that the cancellation was...