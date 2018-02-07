Somalia: Gunmen Kill 3 People, Including Soldiers in Somali Capital

Unknown gunmen have killed at least three people, among them government soldiers in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in Deynile district, especially around Gaheyr University compound in Deynile district. One of the men was killed as he walked out of a mosque in the area.

Soldiers were among those killed in the overnight shooting in the capital by the assassins thought to belong to the Al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabaab.

Local residents said the killers managed to escape the crime area on foot. There was an immediate claim of responsibility for the latest assassinations.

Somali security officials are yet to comment on the incident so far.