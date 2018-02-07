Eritrea: Commendable Vegetable Fruits Cultivation Activity

Massawa — Commendable vegetables and fruits cultivation is being conducted in Mahimet and there by contributing in the improvement of the lives of the farmers.

The residents pointed out that since there was no vegetables and fruits farming in their area and were compelled to buy from outside their area with high prices and that with the introduction of the farming in their area they have been able to buy vegetables and fruits with fair prices.

Indicating that 18 hectares of land is being cultivated with vegetables and fruits in Mahimet administrative area, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture in Karora sub-zone, Mr. Adm Saleh said that pesticides are being distributed to farmers free of charge.

The farmers on their part commending the support and advice being provided by agricultural experts, called for machinery help for digging water wells.