6 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Vegetable Fruits Cultivation Activity

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — Commendable vegetables and fruits cultivation is being conducted in Mahimet and there by contributing in the improvement of the lives of the farmers.

The residents pointed out that since there was no vegetables and fruits farming in their area and were compelled to buy from outside their area with high prices and that with the introduction of the farming in their area they have been able to buy vegetables and fruits with fair prices.

Indicating that 18 hectares of land is being cultivated with vegetables and fruits in Mahimet administrative area, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture in Karora sub-zone, Mr. Adm Saleh said that pesticides are being distributed to farmers free of charge.

The farmers on their part commending the support and advice being provided by agricultural experts, called for machinery help for digging water wells.

Eritrea

Encouraging Outcome in Eradicating Harmful Practices

The efforts to eradicate harmful practices in general and that of FGM and underage marriages has resulted in an… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.