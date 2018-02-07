6 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Hamelmalo College - New Laboratory Contributing in Research Development

Keren — The newly built modern agricultural laboratory at Hamelmalo College of Agriculture is significantly contributing in developing the capacity of students in research activities. The comment was made by Dr. Berhane Kiar, research coordinator in the college.

Indicating that the college started research activities in 2005 with limited capacity, Dr. Berhane said that in 2017 a new laboratory center with 14 research rooms with modern laboratory equipment was built and that is contributing in the development of research activities in the college.

Dr. Berhane reiterated that currently research activities are being conducted on select seeds, tissue culture, vegetables and fruits, soil-its formation and content, pests, animal health and fodder. He also said that preparation is being finalized to begin research on food science and bio-technology.

Pointing out that the laboratory center will have significant contribution in developing research capacity in the country and in ensuring food security, Dr. Berhane stated that continuous effort will be exerted to develop the center with modern equipment and skilled human resources. He also said that effort is being made in cooperation with partners to ensure the supply of electric power and basic laboratory equipment for better outcome.

The instructors on their part said that the laboratory will help them translate the theoretical knowledge they acquired in to practicality.

