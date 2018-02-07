6 February 2018

Eritrea: Encouraging Outcome in Eradicating Harmful Practices

Asmara — The efforts to eradicate harmful practices in general and that of FGM and underage marriages has resulted in an encouraging outcome. The report was made at a meeting conducted on 02 February organized by the NUEW Central region office.

In a speech she delivered, Ms. Alem Belay, Chairwoman of the branch, reporting on the activities conducted and the outcomes registered in social, health, economy, political and administrative sectors, called for the enhanced participation of women in the 2018 charted out development programs.

Ms.Alem also indicated that 4 solar powered water motor pumps were provided to 20 women that are engaged in irrigation farming in the Serejaka and Gala Nefhi sub zones.

Stating that women representation in the election of area administrators and managing directors was low, Ms. Alem called on women to take advantage of the opportunities created and enhance participation in political matters.

In the comments they made, the participants called for increased organization of workshops on the rights and legal basis of women, creation of leadership opportunities for young women, and for enhanced provision of micro-credit opportunities among others.

The NUEW branch in the Central region has more than 75 thousand members organized in 1016 clusters.

