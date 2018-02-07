7 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Poiyah Media to Empower Teens Through Public Talks

By Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek — Poiyah Media is inspiring young professionals by creating meaningful platforms for them.

Its second public talk in the capital is scheduled for next month. Media liaison officer at Poiyah Media, Shoki Kandjimbi, says the platforms are critical for the communities.

"Young Namibian society can be transformed in so many ways such as creating platforms for positive discussions," he says, adding that the four topics for discussion will be announced later after they have been identified for leading industry players to help guide and inspire the young professionals on their life's journey. "Poiyah Media has also identified industry leaders and will join hands with them to share their expertise and knowledge on various topics," says Kandjimbi.

With the topics including public speaking, Kandjimbi says young people will be able to speak out and speak up. "Since building Namibia is a community input, entrepreneurial journey will be spoken about in a more challenging context. This will gear the youth for entrepreneurship, seeing the high unemployment rate." Public talk also aims to spark the mind to help build the Namibian economy, and empowerment will be debated with both young women and men in attendance.

"So often we preach [to] women during women empowerment conferences but we need to engage our men who need to fully comprehend supporting each other irrespective of their gender in their work or home environment. Lastly, corporate social responsibility will be looked at investigating how corporates and community members can help assist the underprivileged."

Founder of Poyiah Media, Ilke Platt Akwenye will also be revealing interesting literature review and findings during this initiative.

The first talk will feature some local celebrities Uejaa Kazondunge, Tafanji Nyirenda, Ricardo |Goagoseb and Denzel Leroy //Naobeb aka NSK. According to organisers, the public talk also promises to be different from any, provoking the mind and allowing the attendees to interact and become involved in the discussions to create different perspectives on life.

The public are encouraged not just to talk the talk but also convert these lessons into practicality. Poiyah Media was established to cater mainly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) needing a boost in terms of their public relations (PR). Through Poiyah Media, a platform has been created to assist Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and University of Namibia (Unam) third and final year students in enhancing their skills in the corporate world.

Read the original article on New Era.

