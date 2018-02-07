Tanzania: Good News for Teachers Who Haven't Been Promoted for So Long

Dodoma — Teachers who were not promoted in the past two years are expected to rise to higher professional ranks in the next financial year, the parliament has heard.

This was revealed in the National Assembly on Wednesday 7 after Karagwe MP Innocent Bashungwa raised the matter during the question and answer session, seeking to know the fate of teachers whose job ranking has remained unchanged since 2012, despite the fact that they deserve promotion.

Responding, the deputy minister in the President's office, Regional Administration and Local Governments, Josephat Kakunda said the promotions had stalled because of the government's crackdown on fake certificates.

"So far, after weeding out civil servants with certificates, the government now plans to start promoting the teachers, as asked by the MP. This has been planned for the next financial year," said Kakunda.

The MP for Karagwe constituency, Mr Bashungwa pleaded for teachers whose monthly arrears in Karagwe district and other parts of the country have gone unpaid for over a year now.

The deputy minister responded saying 105 teachers in Karagwe are among the 12,284 teachers in the country who benefitted from Sh110 million payment of arrears that has been paid.

"The government is working to ensure that the teachers who haven't received their arrears, get it as soon as possible," said deputy minister Kakunda.