Photo: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, ministers and their deputies attend Cabinet committee meetings in Cape Town on February 7.

President Jacob Zuma is today, 07 February 2018, chairing the routine meetings of Cabinet Committees as scheduled.

The Cabinet Committees sitting today include the Economic Sectors, Employment and Infrastructure Development (ESEID) and the International Cooperation, Trade and Security (ICTS).

A routine Cabinet meeting will take place next week.

The meetings of Cabinet Committees take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to process matters that will be taken to Cabinet.