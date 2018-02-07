7 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Boy Drowns At Onamungundo Village

Windhoek — A one-year-old boy drowned when he was left alone at Onamungundo village in Olukonda area in Oshikoto region.

The boy was left alone by an aunt who was working in her mahangu field on Monday morning. The incident happened around 11h30.

In a police statement issued by Nampol spokesperson warrant officer Hilma Amutenya, the victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. In an unrelated incident, a human skeleton was discovered by a farm worker who was searching for mushrooms in a field in Otjiwarongo.

Amutenya said that only a skull, an arm and thigh bones were found.

Meanwhile, police opened an inquest docket after a 25-year-old man committed suicide on Monday in Omusati region at Okakukanyaluwili village. The deceased was identified as Serubabel Lungameni.

"A suicide note was left behind and the next of kin were informed," said the police.

In similar case, in Keetmanshoop a woman hanged herself with a cloth on a tree. Amutenya said no suicide note was left behind and her next of kin have already been notified about her death.

