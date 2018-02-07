7 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: We Want Female Police Officers in Our Constituency, MP Appeals to Govt

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — Geita Rural Member of Parliament, Joseph Musukuma has appealed to the government to deploy female police officers in his constituency, saying residents have raised concerns that the privacy of women risks being abused when male police officers inspect them (women).

Mr Musukuma raised the matter in Parliament during the question and answer session, prompting the deputy minister in the ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni, to give a short and affirmative response.

He said: "The government has received the MP's concerns and we will intervene accordingly."

Mr Musukuma was concerned over the rights of women to their privacy, in a constituency where, as he said, "People are increasingly getting conscious about their rights."

Earlier, another MP for Songwe Constituency, Philipo Mulugo raised a primary question, seeking to know when the government would deploy police officers in his constituency.

In response, Mr Masauni said that currently, the priority was on building police officers' offices and promised that the government would later deploy them when the country's financial resources improve.

