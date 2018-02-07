Libya: Over 80 Minors Killed in Spiralling Violence

Tripoli — AT least 83 children have been killed since the beginning of the year during conflicts and violence characterizing North African and the Middle East.

Libya has during the period seen escalating terror that saw three children among 53 people killed in a recent double car bombing incident in the eastern city of Benghazi.

The minors were killed on the spot while three others died while they were playing near an unexploded ordnance.

A fourth child remains in critical condition.

"It is simply unacceptable that children continue being killed and injured every single day," said Geert Cappelaere, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Director for Middle East and North Africa.

"These children have paid the highest price for wars that they have absolutely no responsibility for. Their lives have been cut short, their families forever broken in grief."

Elsewhere, amid a harsh winter storm in Lebanon, 16 refugees including four children, froze to death as they fled the war in neighbouring Syria.

In Yemen, 16 children have been killed in attacks across the country.

A boy was recently shot dead in a village Palestine.

Intensifying fighting in Syria has killed 59 children in the past four weeks as the conflict enters its eighth year.

On 30 January, UNICEF appealed for $3,6 billion (about R43.2 billion) to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance to children in 2018. This is the largest appeal amount ever. - CAJ News