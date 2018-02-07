6 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Small Stock Calendar Starts With Mouth-Watering Auction

Windhoek — The small stock auction calendar promises to start with a bang this year with the annual sought-after production auction of the Coetzee brothers, Zirk and Xico, to be held tomorrow at the Namboer pens in Windhoek.

The auction attracts big numbers of communal, emerging as well as commercial farmers eager to start restocking their herds with some of the best genetics available. Guest sellers - Christie Labuschagne, Francois van Rensburg, Dirk van der Merwe, Rhozetta Boerbok Stud and Louis van Schalkwyk will be offering top quality Boer Goats, Savannah, Kalahari Red, Van Rooy Damara Veldmasters and Dorpers as well as Persians of Breeders are expected from far and near to pay anything between N$32,000 and N$46,000 for immaculate Boer Goat rams of the two brothers.

Close to 200 animals will come under the hammer and high prices are expected. The two brothers told Farmers Forum the correct selection for pairing of animals during the mating season is of vital importance in search of high quality genetics.

They are always impressed with the enthusiasm of buyers which reflects the positive attitude of Namibian farmers even in drought years. "We have a responsibility to guide prospective buyers and producers on their choice of ram and ewe material in order to increase production in their herds," they note. Last year, the average price for Boer Goat rams was N$18,388. The most expensive Damara ram went for N$15,000 while a Van Rooy ram of Francois van Rensburg fetched N$12,000.

