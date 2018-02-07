Ethiopia: 1139 Villages Get Electric Access in GTP-II

ADDIS ABABA - In the first two years of the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II), while some 993 villages have got access to electricity, 146 towns' electric supply has been upgraded, the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity announced.

The Ministry further said that during the last six months, under the National Electrification Program, 254 villages have got access and 35 towns' electric system has been upgraded.

At a consultative forum held with enterprises engaged on the production of electric poles and installation, Ministry's Program Planning and Engineering Head Challa Aman said though the plan for the last six months was to electrify 330 new villages and upgrade 42 towns, the performance is at 254 and 35 respectively.

The National Electrification Program aimed at raising the electric access of the country to 90 percent at the end of the GTP-II through electrifying 10,205 towns and villages, he said.

Accordingly, during the last two years of GTP-II, the Program has electrified 65 new villages and upgraded the services of three towns in Amhara State.

Likewise, it has electrified 346 and 82 upgrade the services to towns in Oromia and 228 and 47 in Southern Regions respectively, according to the Head.

Furthermore, Challa noted that the Distribution Network Improvement Program is undertaking within eight major towns including the capital Addis Ababa with financial support gained from the World Bank and OFID.

It is noted that GTP-II has two years and half to go, as of the month of January, 2018.

At the end of the first Growth and Transformation Plan, about 4727 towns had access to electricity. The electricity coverage was 54.25 percent, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.