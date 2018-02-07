Ethiopia: Maximaizing Horticulture Benefits

opinion

The Ethiopian horticulture sector, which composes fruits, vegetables, flowers, herbs and spices, has been growing in leaps and bounds over the past few years. Particularly, the abundant fertile land, diverse agro-climatic zones and ample workforce coupled with government's well thought out investment friendly policy and incentive packages, many foreign and local investors have entered to the development of the sector.

As a result, in the last few years, the horticulture sector has been flourishing remarkably and showing a great progress in terms of attracting potential local and foreign investors to the industry, creating massive employment opportunities, augmenting the volume of export and generating foreign currency. For instance, in a short period of time, the number of horticulture companies has significantly increased. These companies have managed to cover a wide array of land by various types of flowers, fruits and vegetables, herbs and spices and create massive job opportunities for over 200,000 citizens.

The sector, though is in its infancy stage, has also shown laudable achievement in expanding its market destinations and exporting of flowers, vegetables, fruits and herbs to the international market. This makes it one of the significant contributors to national export earnings.

At a press conference he recently held in relation to the "HortiFlora 2018 Expo", the Ethiopian Horticulture Producer Exporters Association General Director Tewodros Zewde said that Ethiopia has been exporting horticulture products like cut flowers, fruits, vegetables and highland strawberry to the international market. The sector has also generated a foreign currency worth of 300 million USD, surpassing the 2015-2016 performance, which was 275 million USD.

This foreign currency earning has shown a steady improvement which was merely 28.5 million USD in 2004-2005.

Ethiopia is endowed with natural resources in various agro-ecological zones which are suitable for the cultivation of a wide array of horticultural products, such as flowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs. These make the country an ideal place for such horticultural products. In light of this potential, hence, the hard currency gained so far is insignificant.

As documents indicate, the nation has nearly 12,800 hectares of land suitable for cultivation of horticulture produces. However, unfortunately, only 11 percent of it has so far been utilized for horticulture farming.

Taking nation's immense potential into consideration, and with the intention of accelerating the transformation of the horticulture industry thereby supporting the national economy, the government has been working aggressively. That is why it has established new horticultural hubs at Alagae, Arbaminch, Bahir Dar and Hawassa.

These areas are selected as they are conducive for investment and bring about ample competitive advantages. Concurrently, with the aim of transforming and modernizing the sector, it has also developed a ten years National Horticulture Development and Transformation Strategy.

Certainly, such potential, if utilized well, will have crucial roles in improving individual's livelihood by creating enormous job opportunities and accelerating economic development.

To this effect, it needs to work jointly with all pertinent bodies in attracting potential investors, developing and modernizing the sector as well as improving the quality and productivity of the produces. Equally, it needs special attention from producers, associations and all concerned bodies to further expand international market destinations and maximize benefits from the sector.