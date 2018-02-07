Ethiopia: Authority Conducts Accurate Weighing Assessment

Trade Competition and Consumers' Protection Authority (TCCPA) held a workshop yesterday to discuss its latest research on the use of accurate weighing and measuring equipment in business practices.

This comes as part of the overall aim of the Authority of creating an empowered consumer by raising awareness.

The Authority undertook a study to examine the measuring tools and scales in some selected private and consumer cooperative merchandise and butcher shops in Addis Ababa.

Mengistu Molla, Director of Research and Study at the Authority, the research is prompted by some tips coming from the consumers regarding unfair trade practice involving measuring tools and scales.

Presenting the research findings, he said that there are inaccuracies seen in the use of measuring tools in the sampled butcher shops, whereas acts that expose consumers to wide-scale of exploitation were not seen in the sample merchandise shops.

He further highlighted on exerting monitoring and controlling works to protect consumers' rights against economic exploitation in the sale of goods and services.

The Director also suggested various actions to curb such trade practice, ranging from taking appropriate measures to developing public awareness to changing most of the measuring tools from analog to digital. By doing so, it would be easier to reduce wrongdoing in relation to measuring consumer goods, and increase market transparency in the process.

"Undertaking harmonized action between all the quality assurance community and the relevant stakeholders is not only stamp out unfair and illegal trade practices, but it also uses to punish the culprits," he further pointed out.

As part of the Authority's mandate and task of ensuring free market system and preventing unfair trade practices, the Authority is undertaking various researches and works to protect consumers from unfair practices of business persons.

The research is part of that effort and task of the Authority, which ultimately aims at making sure that the commercial activities must be conducted with the appropriate practice based on the free market policy of the country, as he stated.

During the workshop, participants representing the various relevant sectors were present, and suggested expanding the research to national level and sample size.