Photo: Daily News

The newly inaugurated Comprehensive Training Centre (CTC) in Tanzania.

Bagamoyo — President John Magufuli on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, launched the Comprehensive Training Centre of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) at Mapinga in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region.

According to a press statement by the Presidential Communications director at State House, Mr Gerson Msigwa, and the Sh67.87 billion facility has been constructed with the assistance of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The statement said the centre would be used for modern military training to enable army officers to counter current security threats.

Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Wang Ke, witnessed the handover of the centre by Gen Yang Jian of behalf of PLA to Maj Gen Yakub Hassan Mohamed of TPDF.