Tanzania: Here We Come, New Centre Warns Criminals

Tanzania is set to strengthen comprehensive military training to reduce security threats from criminals, thanks to the newly inaugurated 67.87bn/- Comprehensive Training Centre (CTC) with numerous technological advancements and breakthroughs.

And yesterday, President John Magufuli launched the centre which is located at Mapinga area in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region -- constructed by the Chinese government through its Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army, at a ceremony also attended by the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Wang Ke, Minister for Defence and National Service Dr Hussein Mwinyi and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga.

Dr Magufuli witnessed the handing over of the Centre by the Chinese Revolutionary Army which was represented by PLA deputy head ofthe department of Training and administration, General Yang Jian to the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) which was represented by Major General Hassan Mohamed.

The Head of State equally had a glimpse of the military exercises that were conducted at CTC including amphibian landing where military commandos fight terrorists through modern infrastructure. According to the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo (pictured) , CTC’s infrastructure makes the centre to be the fastest modernising military power in the East and Central Africa which will provide military training to many soldiers. General Mabeyo requested the president to assist the army in the construction of the Mpigi Bridge which connects to the Dar es Salaam Road.

Addressing officers and citizens who turned out to witness the handing over event, Dr Magufuli thanked PLA and the Chinese government for enabling the construction of the military centre, adding that the Tanzanian government was highly appreciating the efforts by the Chinese government to support TPDF.

“China and Tanzania continue to enjoy friendship and cooperation because apart from putting up this centre, China has offered its support on the construction of the Ngerengere airforce training centre in the Morogoro Region and other development projects,’’ he said asking the Chinese ambassador to present the appreciation to the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In their remarks, Ms Ke and Mr Jian said the new centre was a testimony of diplomatic ties between the two countries and congratulated TPDF for getting a centre which they believe will strengthen defence and security between Tanzania and other African countries.