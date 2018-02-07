South Africa: Two Trapped in Gauteng Mine

Rescue operations are currently underway for two trapped miners at the Kloof Ikamva shaft of Sibanye-Stillwater's mine in Gauteng, after a fall of ground early on Wednesday morning.

"Our rescue team has been mobilised and they are trying to get to the trapped employees and determine their condition," Sibanye Gold spokesperson James Wellsted told News24.

Wellstad said there had been, a seismic incident early on Wednesday morning.

"We are not sure if it is linked to that but it will be investigated," he said.

Last week, 955 miners were trapped at a Sibanye-Stillwater Gold mine in Welkom following an electric cable outage during a storm.

The two 132kV lines supplying mines in the Welkom area collapsed due to a severe storm, leaving mines in the area without electricity supply.

The miners were eventually rescued.

