Photo: Daily Monitor

A file photo of Kampala High School students during Uneb exams. The 2016 candidates will know their fate.

Bukwo and Butaleja districts have topped the list of worst performed districts in 2017 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations while Wakiso and Kampala have topped best performed districts.

Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) executive secretary, Mr Daniel Odongo said Bundibugyo is also among the districts that performed poorly in the exams whose results were released on Wednesday in Kampala.

Releasing the 2017 examination results at the office of the prime minister, Mr Odongo said that much as the national failure rate is at 8.8%, those districts recorded more than twice the failure rate.

Other districts that performed poorly include, Kween, Kapchorwa, Bullisa, Bulambuli, Pallisa, Sironko, Busia, Kasese and Bududa, among others. Most of these districts are in eastern Uganda.

However, Wakiso has emerged the best district with 7,000 students passing in division one followed by Kampala with 3,895. Mukono, Mbarara, Luweero are among the districts that performed well.

Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni in a speech read by State Minister for Higher Education JC Muyingo at the release of UCE, said: "We have registered over 1,000 primary schools 300 secondary schools and 29 technical schools. We will set up a special team to follow and deal with those schools that open illegally."

Eastern region has consistently registered higher failure rates in the UNEB exams at all levels (PLE, UCE and UACE).

During the release of PLE results last month, UNEB said the eastern region had again registered a high failure rate by the candidates who sat for the 2017 exams.

Mr Odongo said all the 10 worst districts with high failure rates were from the Eastern region.

He noted that Kween District registered the highest failure rates followed by Bukwo, Tororo,Kayunga, Mbale,Mayuge, Kamuli, Buvuma,Budaka and Bududa respectively.

During Tarehe sita celebrations held in Butaleja District on Tuesday, residents asked president Museveni to fulfil the pledges he made 15 years ago. The pledges including improving education and infrastructural development.

In his response, Mr Museveni, while addressing the gathering said he would fulfil the pledges, with emphasis on infrastructural development.

Selection of senior five students will take place on February 14 and 15, 2018.