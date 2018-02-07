Uganda: UNEB Withholds UCE Results of 4,525 Candidates

Photo: Daily Monitor

A file photo of Kampala High School students during Uneb exams. The 2016 candidates will know their fate.

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has withheld results for 4,525 candidates who sat Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations last year.

"UNEB is withholding results of 4,525 candidates (1.4% of candidates who sat) from 112 centres suspected to have involved themselves in various forms of examination malpractice" said UNEB chairperson Prof. Mary Okwakol while releasing the results in Kampala today.

According to Ms Okwakol, 81 people suspected to have been involved in examinations malpractice were arrested by police. She said 49 suspects appeared in court and are currently on court.

UNEB has registered a drop in the number of absenteeism to 2% with more boys being absent than girls.

According to the board's executive secretary, Mr Daniel Odongo, about 6,093 students out of 326,212 did not turn up for the exams.

He notes that more boys amounting to 3,121(1.9%) did not turn up for the exams compared to girls at 2,972 (1.8%).

"Absenteeism percentage reduced this year compared to last year," he said.

General performance

UNEB says out of the 320,119 candidates who turned up for the exams, 287,350 students passed the while 27,955 failed the exams.

First grade had 31,338 students, second had 53,665 and third grade had 70,797 while 131,660 passed in fourth grade. UNEB says about 27,955 got F 9.

Gender disparity

Gender performance disparities in the Uganda certificate of education remains high after the male students out competed their female counterparts in the 2017 exams.

Releasing the 2017 UCE exams at the office of the prime minister, the UNEB executive secretary said that just like it has been in the previous years, male candidates have performed better than their female counterparts in all subjects except English where girls out performed boys.

Mr Odongo noted that the disparities between performance of male and females candidates has been observed over the years calling for immediate intervention by the government to close the gaps.

How to access results

To access results by SMS, go to message and type UCE, leave a space, correct index number of the candidate e.g U0001/001, send to 6600 on MTN and Airtel networks

Or visit https://ereg.uneb.ac.ug/results