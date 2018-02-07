Uganda: Mowzey's Death: Who is Telling the Truth?

Conflicting accounts continue to circulate about the time, and at whose hands, music superstar Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo (Mowzey Radio) suffered severe injuries, which led to his death on February 1.

Authorities at Case hospital, family members, friends and fellow artistes have in recent days made public statements which do not seem to tally, raising questions about who actually killed the one-half of the hugely popular Goodlyfe Crew.

Radio was rushed to Case after being referred there from Nsambya hospital in critical condition following a brawl at De Bar, a hangout in Entebbe on January 22.

On the day the shock news of Radio's death was officially announced to a stunned nation, Dr Miriam Apiyo, an inpatient clinic director at Case hospital, told journalists that upon admission, it was established that the star had a 'brain bleed' and was subsequently placed on life support.

"The MRI scan comfirmed the bleeding and surgery was done to remove a [blood] clot. He had responded well to treatment, which prompted doctors to remove him from the life-support machine but the condition deteriorated on Saturday [January 27]," Apiyo said.

Apiyo said the condition was aggravated by convulsions although Radio had been responding well to treatment.

Mother's doubts

But Radio's mother, Jane Kasubo, told The Observer during the public vigil at Kololo ceremonial grounds last Friday that her son was in stable condition after the operation.

His condition, she said, only deteriorated after another minor additional surgery was performed on his neck on January 27.

"My son was releasing some discharge through the nose and doctors insisted that it would affect his health. They promised us that he would be better if they cut his throat and tubes are inserted to release it [discharge]," Kasubo said.

"After the cutting, we only saw doctors moving around; no one was giving us updates. I sensed danger because my son was not fine but doctors were not telling the truth," she said.

According to Radio's mother, her son could have died on Tuesday, January 30, not February 1 as announced by the hospital.

"Why did doctors refuse me to see my son for two days after cutting his throat? They just kept putting him in induced coma, and not explaining anything to us. Yes, I don't understand medical terms but my daughters were around to interpret for me but they were also not given updates," she said.

"There's a day I told doctors if they cannot help us, let them give me my son and we go to another hospital. But some doctors were kind and said they will talk to the director not to be harsh on me," she said.

Sylvia Nakintije, Radio's paternal aunt, was quoted as saying that Radio had a big cut on his scalp, a broken collarbone and thumb.

According to Kasubo, her son's life ended the day he was beaten in Entebbe.

"For all the time I was at Case hospital, Radio never recognised anyone's voice…He couldn't even tell I was his mother. He didn't know what was on earth. His eyes were always so light but doctors assured me he was regaining consciousness but I didn't believe them."

Music promoter Balaam Barugahara, who became the focal point at the hospital, seems to agree with her, telling The Observer in an interview that Radio was "half-dead" at Case.

"There was a time when I visited them and realised Radio's eyes were closed. But when I called out loud to him, he only opened his right eye while the other remained closed. Even then, he didn't recognise it was Balaam speaking," Barugahara said.

Prime suspect held

On Monday, the police announced that Godfrey 'Troy' Wamala had been arrested after days on the run. Wamala is the bouncer who one eyewitness says attacked Radio, lifted and slammed the pencil-thin musician onto the concrete floor of De Bar, splitting his skull.

Wamala denied this on Monday but police wonder why he then fled the scene and has been a fugitive from the law since. Police say Wamala was hiding at a friend's place in Kyengera, a city suburb.

Also in custody is George Egesa, owner of the bar, and another individual, Xavier Rukere – all of whom are believed to have played a part in the fatal bust-up.

Meanwhile, Pamela Musiimire, the woman who called Radio to the bar in the first place, has suggested that there was a third party, an unidentified man dressed in a white T-shirt and blue pair of shorts, who also attacked Radio.

While her narration of how events unfolded is similar with that of the other eyewitness, producer David Ebangit a.k.a Washington, says the inconsistency is in "who lifted Radio and hit him on the floor"

After two weeks of silence, Washington, who has neither spoken nor been seen in public since the attack, spoke to NBS television on Monday.

He had travelled with Radio from Kampala to inspect works on a mansion being built by the musician in Entebbe. Later, they joined Musiimire at De Bar where Washington says he saw Troy inflict the grievous injuries on the nationally adored Radio.

"He [Troy] lifted him up and threw him down. I heard Radio's head crack...," Ebangit narrated.

Ebangit said they set off from Makindye to Entebbe at around 3pm, arrived at the bar between 5pm and 6pm, and that the assault ensued around 7pm.

Earlier reports before Ebangit's interview had said the tragic brawl took place at about 9pm. It is now up to the police and Directorate of Public Prosecutions to cobble together different strings in this most heart-rending of celebrity homicides.

The suspects had first faced lesser charges of assault and causing grievous harm. They are now staring at the graver prospect of either manslaughter or murder charges -- depending on respective level of culpability.