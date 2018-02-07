Cameroon: Ndansi Elvis - the Daring Politician

The 34-year old Central Committee Member of the NUDP has also written a book titled "Gate Way To Politics-How To Make It" which is an inspiration to youths.

Former National Youth President of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP) and now Central Committee Member of the same party, Ndansi Elvis nursed political ambitions since his childhood days. From primary school head boy to senior prefect in secondary school and general student president at the University of Buea, his political ambitions have never declined.

He is said to have indulged in politics at every given opportunity at the different spheres of life. "When I left university, I had to channel this energy from student politics into active party politics. My contribution on the political space is far from just rhetoric but I look more into those things that I do that can contribute to make the world a better place," he stated.

His political journey appears rich and results obtained thus far lookdesirable. "I joined the NUDP party at the age of 23 and one year later, I was chosen by the party to run for the twin elections of 2007 as list leader where I brought in the best result for the party in both North West and South West regions though I did not win the election.

I was later made Divisional President of the party in Donga Mantung Division and in 2012, I was elected during the party congress as National Youth President of the Party," he added.

Having lost two major elections, Ndansi Elvis says he is still not discouraged. "After the 2007 twin elections, I ran for parliamentary elections in 2013 and still did not win," he narrated. Despite several political setbacks, he gives the opportunity for other youths to get implicated in top positions at his party.

To him, his book titled "Gate Way To Politics-How To Make It" has the principal objective of encouraging youths to actively participate in politics.