Mashonaland Central Province has completed the setting up of an A1 resettlement model structure in a record 21 days, while Vadzidzi VaJesu WeChishanu Wimbo Church have managed to complete the construction of a new boarding school despite frantic efforts by the G40 cabal to derail the project.

The two mega projects will be officially commissioned by President Mnangagwa at Siyalima in Guruve and Madziwa in Shamva today. In a telephone interview yesterday, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs, Advocate Martin Dinha, said as a province they were excited to host President Mnangagwa on his inaugural tour of provinces.

"As a province, we are there to show the world that we are the leaders. We scored a first by coming up with a model A1 resettlement project, which we successfully completed in a record 21 days. This model to be commissioned at Siyalima in Guruve by President Mnangagwa is a demonstration that with the right frame of mind and proper supervision, civil servants can produce tangible results. We got a lot of support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Resettlement and Water and Climate.

"Everything is now in place for the model resettlement scheme which will be adopted by all the provinces across the country. A total of 50-hectares were developed for the project where villagers will benefit from fruit tree plantations, boreholes were drilled by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority for the fishery projects.

"Villagers around the area will also benefit from small livestock projects. Proper housing was also put in place as well as recreational park. This project will show the world that Zimbabwe is now on the right development trajectory. The community was actively involved in the project and this alone shows the unity of purpose in Mashonaland Central."

Adv Dinha said the province also came up with its own 100-days action plan and projects were at various stages of completion.

"We are an agriculture rich province, but we are grappling with challenges of unemployment. Our people especially youths need employment and we are calling on investors to invest in agro-processing industries. There is massive potential here and we hope the coming in of the new political dispensation will help us to attract more investors," said Adv Dinha.

He said President Mnangagwa actively supported the construction of the new school by Vadzidzi VaJesu WeChishanu Wimbo Church.

"The school was supported financially by President Mnangagwa when he was still Vice President despite vicious efforts by the vanquished G40 cabal to derail it. The G40 created so many stories about Mudzidzi Wimbo's Church to create confusion and derail the construction of the school.

"However, the church members remained steadfast and showed the world that they were not a backward lot. There is a notion that apostolic churches are for backward people, but the boarding facilities that will be commissioned by President Mnangagwa are state-of-the-art.

"Members of the apostolic churches have embraced education and modern ways of doing things and we are excited about this development. We appreciate the efforts made by President Mnangagwa in ensuring the success of this project. Turning to politics, Adv Dinha assured the country's leadership of full support from the people of Mashonaland Central Province," he said.

"We are now enjoying a breath of fresh air following the ousting of the political bully, Saviour Kasukuwere and his brother, Dickson Mafios. We are riding on the success of the defeat of the G40 cabal especially here in Mashonaland Central which was being led by Kasukuwere.

"The environment is now conducive to have a clean sweep for Zanu-PF as Mashonaland Central is known as a Zanu-PF stronghold.

"Yes, we are still having challenges from the remaining members of the G40 cabal who are trying to derail our party programmes, but we are on top of the game. The province is also home to opposition leader, Joice Mujuru, but the people of Mashonaland Central will not betray the gains of the liberation struggle.

"They know this country's history very well and will not sell-out. Because of the province's proximity to Mozambique and Zambia, people here suffered the brunt of the liberation struggle and knows what it means to be free Zimbabweans.

"We want to reassure President Mnangagwa that Mashonaland Central is a Zanu-PF stronghold and should not have sleepless nights about those trying to sow seeds of divisions as they will be completely defeated," said Adv Dinha.