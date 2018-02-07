Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira told parliament this Monday that the STEM initiative, a brainchild of his predecessor Jonathan Moyo, was fraught with irregularities which required forensic review.

STEM is an acronym which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, and it was launched as a government initiative in 2016 to indiscriminately support students who successfully en roll to study the listed subjects at Advanced Level with tuition.

As of last year, it was supporting about 5 000 students with some of them being flown to Europe for exchange programmes.

Murwira, appearing before the Higher Education Portfolio Committee of Parliament, said the programme was elitist and misplaced in a country where thousands are dropping out of school for failure to pay tuition.

"STEM is the ministry itself. It's what it must do. However, one of the problems that we have seen with the A Level scholarship programme has been fraught with irregularities, that's why we are doing a forensic audit so that we can qualify on that," Murwira said.

"As a policy, government or state money normally goes to the disadvantaged. I think it's within the Ubuntu, Hunhu philosophy.

He added, "The way the scholarship programme has been framed is such that very able people who can pay fees had their children paid for meaning mwana wambuya Deketeke (grandmother Deketeke's child) who is supposed to be the focus of government money has not been very well catered for.

"If a parent can send their children to a private school where monies in excess of $3 000 are being paid per term, they don't need government support."

When Moyo appeared before the same committee last year, legislators queried the logic of paying fees for high school students instead of those at tertiary level who are largely struggling to meet their financial obligations in the post cadetship era.

Chairperson Chakona asked the same question to a concurring Murwira.

"We are supporting the STEM project as a science programme but the scholarship part has to be looked at very intensively," said the minister appointed to the post-coup cabinet.

According to Zimbabwe National Students Union, estimated that at least 12 000 tertiary students either deferred their studies or dropped out of school in 2016 for failure to pay tuition.