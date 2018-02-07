Photo: The Herald

Patrick Zhuwao, a former cabinet minister under former President Robert Mugabe's regime, has said the ruling party , ZanuPF,is dead and buried while dismissing rumors that his new political outfit, New Patriotic Front, is a surrogate of the Zanu PF,meant to split opposition votes.

Zhuwawo, who is still mourning and reeling from pain of defeat, after the Lacoste faction emerged the winner in the factional fights within ZanuPF, writing in one of his serialized ,The Zhuwao Brief Reloaded, said the military intervention of November 15 2017, which ousted Mugabe and the G40 cabal led by Mugabe's wife Grace and Professor Jonathan Moyo, brought the death of the ruling party, which he alleges does not exist anymore.

"The stockholder mentality of the coup plotters and terrorist junta is to take ZANU PF as "chinhu chedu" (our thing) at the exclusion of the people.

"This exclusionary conceptualization of being the stockholders of ZANU PF whilst and every other member is regarded as being a mere stakeholder was articulated by Chiwenga in an interview during the 2017 Independence celebrations,"

He said some former ZANU PF members have to come to terms with being purged, after the taking over of former Mugabe's deputy, now president , Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"There are those of us who were told in no uncertain terms that we are not wanted in ZANU PF and divorce papers were served on us.

"Some of us received the divorce token of violence, torture and a rain of bullets. Gupuro ranga riri bara (the divorce token was a bullet).

"Others are still hopefully hanging in there in the manner that a battered and abused spouse suffers continued abuse for the sake of the children. Bvumai kuti zvapera atenzi. Recognize that ZANU PF is dead. What is left now is the ghost of a former liberation," writes Zhuwao.

He noted that , just like other parties in the Southern Africa region, which have not survived after their founding father left, ZanuPF will suffer the same fate, after the unceremonious departure of Mugabe.

"Furthermore, it is important to note that liberation movements such as UNIP of Zambia, MCP of Malawi and KANU of Kenya have not been able to survive the departure of their founding fathers.

"In the case of ZANU PF, the violent and humiliating ouster of President Mugabe makes it even worse as explained to one Vera, whose job description at ZANU PF Headquarters includes consulting spirit mediums and the occult.

"The poor lady is currently grappling with how she can inform Mnangagwa that, on her latest visit to the spirit medium, he was given only five months to go," Zhuwao adds.

He urged opposition political formations to embrace the NPF, which he says is not an enemy but an extremely useful ally.

"An ally that knows how to exorcise the troublesome ghost of the dead ZANU PF. Pro-democracy formations therefore have an obligation to work with the NPF to ensure that the coup conspirators and terrorist junta are stopped from the further militarization of constitutional governance," he says.