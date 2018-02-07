7 February 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: 'Stop Politicking Over Cholera Outbreak'

President Edgar Lungu says government is effectively fighting the Cholera epidemic that has ravaged some parts of the country.
By Francina Phiri

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that the ministry is not ready to engage in cheap political pertaining to the outbreak of cholera in Zambia.

Dr Chilufya said the cholera outbreak was bipartisan as it affected everyone in the country regardless of the political party one belonged to.

The minister said that all responsible citizens must work towards the common goal, which was to eradicate the epidemic in the country.

Dr Chilufya said that citizens must not deflate the multi-sectoral teams in the field that were mounting a robust response, by throwing allegations at them.

He said that controlling officers in the management of resources had been cautious and that prudence, accountability and transparency were key in the fight against the outbreak of cholera.

Dr Chilufya said this during a Press briefing in the Ministry of Health boardroom in Lusaka yesterday.

"Let us ignore insinuations that resources are being misused by the Ministry of health, and people should stop politicking out of this unfortunate situation," the minister said.

Dr Chilufya said the ministry had continued to record a reduction in the cholera cases and that only four new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Republic of Turkey has donated assorted medical supplies worth US$66,000 to the Ministry of Health towards the fight against cholera.

Turkish Ambassador to Zambia, Sebnem Incesu said that her government was happy to be one of the countries extending a hand in the fight against cholera in Zambia.

The donation included plastic boats, medicine, surgical gloves, nose and mouth masks, medical waste bags, surgical gloves and injectors, among others.

"We are encouraging everyone to come on board in the fight against cholera, and Turkey will continue to support the Zambian Government during this tragedy," Ms Incesu said.

