Tanzania: E-Passports Cross Channel to Isles

Zanzibar — THE Immigration department yesterday issued e-passports to some people here, including leaders, in an ongoing exercise launched last Wednesday by President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam.

Eleven passports (six in the diplomatic category as well as two and three in the service and ordinary ones, respectively) were handed over by the Minister of State (Union affairs), Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed. Mr Aboud, who graced the event at the Immigration main office here, received a diplomatic passport from the Commissioner of Immigration- Zanzibar, Johar Masoud Sururu, before the guest of honour handed over similar passports to Dr Abdulhamid Yahya Mzee (Chief Secretary), and Mr Zubeir Ali Maulid (Speaker).

Mr Omar Othman Makungu (Chief Justice), Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed (Minister- Agriculture), and Mr Juma Ali Kahtib (Minister without portfolio) also received diplomatic e-passports as the Minister of State warned people here not to cheat in getting the travel document.

"Let us work together to safeguard our country. Everyone has a role to play," Mr Aboud stressed after also handing over two service passports to Ms Hamida Mussa Khamis - regional executive officer, and Mr Vuai Iddi Lila - executive secretary of Zanzibar Tourism Commission.

The first people in Zanzibar to receive ordinary epassport were Mr Kassim Haidar Jabir and his daughter Zuleikha, as well as Mr Ali Hamad. Superintendent Tatu Iddi Burhan, Public Relations Officer (PRO), said in a press statement that, among other things, the new passport would enhance national security and curb illegal immigrants