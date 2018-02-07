A 39-year-old Mberengwa woman allegedly paid her ex-boyfriend and another man $100 to murder her boyfriend whom she accused of abusing her. Loice Mahlamvana allegedly paid her ex-boyfriend Chenjerai Zhou (37) and Tavonganei Shoko (29) $50 each to murder her boyfriend Munakiishe Chinyoka (42), whom she accused of abusing her and refusing to let her move on after she dumped him.

Mahlamvana, Zhou and Shoko all of Nyikinya Village under Chief Maziofa in Mberengwa were arrested last weekend, three months after they murdered Chinyoka in cold blood before setting the body on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The trio appeared before Mberengwa resident magistrate Mrs Evia Matura yesterday facing a count of murder each. They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to February 15. Mrs Matura advised Mahlamvana, Zhou and Shoko to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State's case that Mahlamvana was Chinyoka's girlfriend until sometime in November when their relationship turned sour. Chinyoka started accusing Mahlamvana of having multiple boyfriends and allegedly started assaulting her.

On November 29, Mahlamvana hired Zhou and Shoko to murder Chinyoka and paid them $50 each. During the same night, Zhou and Shoko followed Chinyoka from a beer drink to Mahlamvana's house.

Chinyoka entered Mahlamvana's house and after a few minutes, Zhou and Shoko followed and found him sleeping on the ground. Shoko blindfolded Chinyoka, while Zhou grabbed his throat and started assaulting him all over his body with a wooden handle, resulting in him becoming unconscious.

The two carried Chinyoka outside and together with Mahlamvana hatched a plan to dump the body in Mpandashango Dam. Mahlamvana provided a wheelbarrow and two litres of petrol, which was in a five-litre container.

During the late hours of the same night, the trio headed to the dam where they tried to burn Chinyoka's body in a shallow stream, but failed. Zhou and Shoko tied a big stone on Chinyoka's body and threw it into the dam. The body was seen floating on December 5 and was taken to Mpilo Hospital for post-mortem.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the trio on Saturday. Mr Michael Ncube appeared for the State.