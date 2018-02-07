7 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Shein Inaugurates Court Building in Mwanakwerekwe

By Daily News Reporter

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein yesterday graced the opening of the refurbished building for Mwanakwerekwe District Magistrate's court in the municipality with a call on legal practitioners to conduct their duty professionally.

"Be committed, honest, and observe ethics to win the trust of the people. This is what people expect from magistrates and judges," said Dr Shein, thereafter, reminding them that all people should be treated equally before the law. The opening of the Mwanakwerekwe Court was among events listed by the office of the Chief Justice (CJ) to mark the annual 'Zanzibar Law Day' week climaxing next Monday with lawyers' gathering at the former House of Representatives at Kikwajuni.

Dr Shein said justice was a reflection of democracy and good governance in the country and that all staff must practice their profession without bias and fear so that people can continue trusting the courts as organs for justice delivery. Speaking at yesterday's event, Chief Justice Omar Othman Makungu said the refurbished building would help ease congestion and improve efficiency, but the Judiciary still faced some challenges

. "While we need new court buildings in some areas, court buildings in Mkokotini and Wete need major refurbishment and the court at Mfenesini has been earmarked for demolition to create room for road expansion," Mr Makungu said. He thanked Dr Shein for the ongoing efforts to improve court infrastructures in the Isles, saying the reforms included increasing staff, towards enhancing justice delivery.

However, the CJ informed the audience that handling cases linked to drug trafficking and use, as well as violence against women and children, remained a challenge. The trend, he said, stemmed from cases taking unduly long time, due to people not giving sufficient evidence and cooperation to the court

