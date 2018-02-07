Kenya: Battered Kenyans Head to ICC Division Two Matches

Kenya's national cricket team arrived in Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday from Zimbabwe to compete in International Cricket Council Council (ICC) World Cricket League Division Two matches.

According to assistant coach Peter Ong'ondo, Kenya toured Zimbabwe where the team played four 50 overs and two Twenty20 friendly matches against Zimbabwe 'A' in preparation for the ICC World Cricket League Division Two matches which will also double up as 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

KENYA LOST

Kenya was whitewashed 4-0 in the first match and tied 1-1 with the hosts in the Twenty20 game.

Commenting on the tour of Zimbabwe, Ongo'ndo said: "Dhiren Gondaria who opened batting for us in the second Twenty20 game in which we beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets appears to have gained confidence, which is good for us." Dhiren was unbeaten on 68 that came 40 balls with five boundaries and four sixes.

Kenya play United Arab Emirates on Thursday at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The following day, Kenya will face Namibia at United Ground, Windhoek.

Six teams - Kenya, Nepal, UAE, Canada, Oman and hosts Namibia - will fight it out for two slots reserved for the group in 2019 World Cup qualifiers set for Zimbabwe from March 4-25.

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by England and Wales and will feature 10 teams, run from May 30 to July 14.

Eight teams: England, Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka have already secured their World Cup places. They will be joined by two teams that will qualify from Zimbabwe.

The eight teams that have already made it for Zimbabwe event are: Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Ireland, Netherland, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, West Indies and hosts, Zimbabwe. They will be joined by the two finalists in the Namibia tournament that runs from February 8-15.