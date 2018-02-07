7 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Babangida's Spokesman Kassim Afegbua Turns Self in At Police Headquarters

By Samuel Ogundipe

Kassim Afegbua is turning himself in this morning at the Force Headquarters, two days after he was declared wanted by the police.

The police accuse Mr. Afegbua of distributing a false statement on behalf of former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida.

The statement criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and canvassed a young leadership for the country.

The police said the statement is inciting, but did not say which part of it was contentious.

Mr. Afegbua maintains no wrongdoing. The declaration by the police has been condemned by rights groups and lawyers.

PREMIUM TIMES bring you live updates from the Force Headquarters in Abuja where Mr. Afegbua is set to turn himself in.

