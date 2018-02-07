Nigeria: President Maduro of Venezuela Wants Stronger Bilateral Ties With Nigeria

Photo: This Day

Investments in Nigeria

President Nicolas Maduro of the Republic of Venezuela, has called for stronger bilateral ties between that country and Nigeria.

Maduro said this when the new Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela, Amb. Martin Cobham presented his Letters of Credence to the President in Caracas.

A statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Caracas made available to the Newsmen in Abuja said that Maduro, also called for sustained interaction with Africa.

Maduro called for the opening of new vistas in areas of mutual benefits for the development of the two countries.

Cobham in his response conveyed the fraternal greetings from President Muhammadu Buhari to Maduro.

The envoy pledged to collaborate with the relevant officials of the country to sustain the existing bilateral ties and further deepen partnership as spelt out in various MOUs and Agreements of the two countries.

He also solicited for supports from his host to enable him succeed in assignment.

Cobham, served as Nigeria's Acting High Commissioner to South Africa. Venezuela established diplomatic relations with Nigeria in 1965.Both countries are members of OPEC.