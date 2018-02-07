5 February 2018

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: PIC Willing to Gamble Pension Money On Financially Crippled Eskom

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Alf Lees

The decision by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to advance a R5 billion bridging facility to Eskom is not only outrageous but a reckless gamble with pension money for government employees.

The PIC already has substantial exposure to Eskom debt and this latest injection will only increase the risk ratio of the Eskom debt it has on its loan books. The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is currently exposed to Eskom to the tune of approximately R 90 billion in bills and bonds.

Due to this enhanced risk on pension funds, the PIC and Eskom must release the terms of agreement for this loan, the interest that will be paid and when it's expected to be paid back.

Government cannot raid the PIC to plug the financial holes that failing State Owned Enterprises continue digging for themselves due to corruption and poor corporate governance.

The willingness of the PIC to play fast and loose with pensioner's money is one of the reasons why the DA has introduced the PIC Bill which will increase protection against poor investment decisions.

Help us realise a NEW BEGINNING for South Africa

Help us prepare for the 2019 general election when we will bring real, lasting, job creating and investment creating change to South Africa!

Support the DA's #change19 campaign

Alf Lees

DA Shadow Minister of Finance

South Africa

Deputy President Ramaphosa Speaks on Zuma 'Transition' Meeting

Fellow South Africans, there has been a lot of speculation and anxiety about the position of President Jacob Zuma as the… Read more »

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2018 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.