Angola: Plastic Artist Exhibits Paintings

Luanda — A set of 26 works will mark another individual exhibition of the plastic artist Francisco Van-Dúnem "Van", entitled " No centro da questão ", in the Luanda Art Space.

In his works Van projects the Africanity of the contours of his imaginary, suggesting a singular artistic essence and fruitful creative solidity.

The critic Jomo Fortunato considered the aesthetic contours of Van paintings, of markedly endogenous inspiration which celebrate the traces of the Angolan cultural symbology.

Van is the author of several works, and his collections have already been exhibited in several national and international showrooms.

Born in 1959 in the northern Bengo province, Francisco Van-Dúnem "Van" holds a master's degree in art education from the University of Surrey Roehampton, London.