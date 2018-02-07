7 February 2018

Africa: Fund Managers Encouraged to Finance Junior Miners in South Africa

"We are here at the 2018 Investing in African Mining Indaba to not only seek investment into our country, but also to harness the opportunities that the sector presents for South Africans. We are encouraged by the countless and tangible projects which are in the hands of junior miners and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that these growth opportunities are realised," said South Africa's Minerals and Resources Minister, Mr Mosebenzi Zwane.

Minister Zwane addressed junior miners, asset managers, fund managers as well as business and government delegates at the Brand South Africa Fund Managers Breakfast which was hosted on the side-lines.

According to the Department of Minerals and Resources South Africa has an estimated 50 tangible junior mining projects which have great potential.

"These projects are good for job creation, and can lead the nation to realising growth in its GDP. As a country, all sectors must collaborate within the mining sector to ensure that we enhance our competitiveness and to grow our economy.

The Fund Managers Breakfast aimed to engage fund managers and potential investors who specialise in the mining sector on opportunities for investment and related incentives within the mining sector.

The platform also presented an opportunity for pre-selected junior miners to present opportunities for investment within their respective projects.

