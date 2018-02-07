6 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Senegalese Technician Wrap-Up 3-Day Volleyball Coaching Course in Banjul

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan

A three-day volleyball coaching refresher course conducted by a Senegalese technician Mbye Deme for local coaches has ended in Banjul.

Staged last Sunday, twenty-five coaches undertook the session led by Mr. Deme Technical Director of FIVB development centre in Dakar under Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF)'s purview.

The event, is part of GVBF's development agenda to improve experience of those wishing to play the game and promote it

GVBF development programmes cover an array of initiatives - from courses to build the skills of referees and coaches locally to the supporting of promotional activities to raise the game's profile with a view of enticing young people to play volleyball.

Taking turns to speak, the acting president of GVBF Bai Dodou Jallow extolled the trainer's efforts while reiterating the need for commitment from trained coaches, urging them to be united and share their experience amongst themselves.

He challenged the participants to read and do more research, noting that the rules and other technical regulations of the game are always developing. Mr. Jallow emphasized that the future of the game is in the hands of the local coaches.

Deme reaffirmed his continuous support to the development of the game in Zone Two and urged the Gambia Volleyball Federation to put more support on the coaches department and the young players

The national volleyball league season begins February 17th 2018 with a curtain raiser (Super Cup) at the independence stadium.

Gambia

New Leaders Revive Process to Improve Governance, But More Work Needed

In the Americas, when a young Latina girl turns 15, she celebrates her fiesta de quinceañera , a coming of age… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.