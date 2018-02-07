Seychelles: Cutlass Express 18 Senior Leadership Symposium

press release

EU NAVFOR Deputy Commander (DCOM), Rear Admiral Alfonso Pérez de Nanclares, attended the Exercise Cutlass Express Senior Leadership Symposium in the Seychelles on 5th February 2018.

The leadership event was hosted by the US Naval War College at the request of US Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) to augment the Cutlass Express 18 maritime exercise. The aim of the Senior Leadership Symposium was to promote maritime security and safety, and continue the development of cooperative initiatives and partnerships.

EU NAVFOR has participated in previous Cutlass Express exercises and remains committed to counter piracy operations in the Western Indian Ocean region. It is also committed to providing support to EU missions and other international organisations in their delivery of capacity building to local security forces in Somalia. The Admiral said: "It was good to see the level of cooperation between governments and regional authorities." He added: "EU NAVFOR is keen to develop relationships and provide assistance to maritime security exercises and initiatives in the future."

The lecturers from the Naval War College covered a number of topics including Stable Seas in the Western Indian Ocean, Maritime Strategy Development and Implementation, Regional Cooperation, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, Law of Sea, Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and the Maritime Operations Centre.

In the picture from left to right are Admiral Nanclares, Colonel Michael Rosette of the Seychelles People's Defence Force, and Professor Thomas Mangold, Dean of International programs of Naval War College, who hosted the symposium. The other pictures show the NAVAF opening ceremony of Exercise Cutlass Express and a Mozambique Marine practicing tactical movement.