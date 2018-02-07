7 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018 - Title Holders Play Last in Start of Season

Luanda — Due to their involvement in the African Champion Clubs Cup, 1º de Agosto will only start their defence of the first division football championship (Girabola2018) title on February 28, when they face Progresso do Sambizanga in the first round of Girabola, which is set to kick off on Saturday, February 10.

According to a federation source, a similar situation happens with the vice champions, , Petro de Luanda, who will also fail the Saturday opening round, since they are to face on Saturday the Master Security of Malawi, in Luanda, for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

Petro's inaugural game is schedule for February 14, while 1º de Agosto will face Patinium of Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) and clubs agreed on Thursday to shorten up the 2018 championship, so that it can end in August, contrary to October as it has been so far, with the holding of matches in the middle of the week.

The federation plans to have the next edition of Girabola start in the month of November.

In order to meet the demands imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the domestic Cup and Super Cup of Angola have been ruled out of the calendar.

Fixtures of the first round of Girabola:

Recreativo do Libolo vs 1º de Maio

JGM vs Bravos do Maquis

Sporting de Cabinda vs Académica do Lobito

Recreativo da Caála vs Kabuscorp do Palanca

Desportivo da Huila vs Interclube

1º de Agosto vs Progresso do Sambizanga (postponed)

Petro de Luanda vs Cuando Cubango FC (postponed).

