7 February 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Mineral Resourcs Committee Extends Condolences

Cape Town — On behalf of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, the Chairperson, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the two deceased mine workers at Sibanye Stillwater’s Kloof in Gauteng.

Mr Luzipo said the death of the two miners was shocking, particularly in light of the incident a week ago when over 950 workers were trapped underground at Sibanye Gold Mine, Free State.

“Although initial reports are that the deaths occurred as a result of a seismic event at the mine, the Committee has always emphasised that more investment should be put into researching new technologies to improve and strengthen health and safety,” said Mr Luzipo.

Furthermore, legislation should be put in place, he said, to punish companies who fail to put mechanisms in place to prevent the loss of lives in mines.

