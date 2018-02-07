7 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Social Fund Invests Akz 500 Million in Social Projects

Dondo — Five hundred million kwanzas is the amount invested by the Social Support Fund (FAS) in Cuanza Norte during the past eight years (2010 to 2018).

The information was given to Angop Tuesday, in Dondo, by the director of the institution, Leonel Baptista da Silva.

The amount was applied in 22 projects in the construction of health centers and schools in five of the ten municipalities of the province.

The official added that two projects for the construction of a primary school are currently being implemented in the province.

At the moment, he said, FAS is analyzing other projects aimed at bringing social services closer to the population, especially in the education and health sectors.

