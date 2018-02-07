Angola: MPLA Debates Repatriation of Funds

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party Secretariat of the Political Bureau (BP) Tuesday discussed the mechanisms for the repatriation of funds held by Angolans outside the country.

The referred information came in a statement released from the 2nd ordinary meeting of the MPLA BP Secretariat.

During the meeting, participants were also informed about the discussions on the country's General State Budget for 2018.

The meeting also welcomed the Instructive document of the National Executive Secretariat of the MPLA Women's wing, which aims to improve the social situation of women as well as their contribution to the development of society.

The 2nd ordinary meeting of the BP Secretariat, which analyzed issues concerning the country and the internal life of the ruling Party, was led by the MPLA Secretary General, Paulo Kassoma.