Angola and Zambia Sign Memo Against Cholera and Malaria

Luanda — A memorandum of collaboration in the health domain was signed last Monday, in Lusaka, between the Health Ministries of Angola and Zambia, represented by the incumbent ministers, respectively Sílvia Lutukuta and Chitalu Chilufya.

The memo outlines the exchange of regular information in relation to epidemiological outbreaks at the common border regions, joint sensitisation work to raise health measures awareness and the strengthening of the control over border activities like trade.

Chitalu Chilufya, the Zambian Health minister, emphasised in his intervention that by 2021 malaria will have to be eradicated from Zambia.

He also stressed the importance of investments in infrastructures, namely those ones linked to the abstraction, treatment and distribution of potable water, as well as the improvement of basic sanitation.

Silvia Lutukuta, on her turn, focused on prevention as the main antidote against diseases, having commended the Zambian experience in its anti-larvae and anti-vector fight. She defended that this example has to be widely disseminated in Angola.

The Angolan Health minister stressed also that despite the current difficult financial situation, the Angolan Executive still deems the health sector one of its main pillars in the ambit of the promotion of policies intended to elevate the living standard of the citizens.

She reminded that the 9% per cent allocated to the Health sector in the 2018 Draft State Budget has to be seen as a mobilisation factor and a motive for greater responsibility in the search for solutions to the problems.

Since last October, Zambia has been tackling a strong cholera outbreak, with over 3,500 cases already recorded, which resulted in over seventy deaths.

Angola and Zambia share a border of over one thousand kilometres.